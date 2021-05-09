Michael D. Kepner, 73, of Kokomo, passed away at 5:04 a.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021, at his home. He was born July 19, 1947, in Kokomo, to Russell E. and Nina M. (Sanders) Kepner. On June 15, 1978, he married Linda S. Jordan, in Gas City, and she survives.
Michael graduated from Northwestern High School in 1966 and went on to serve in the United States Air Force Reserves. He worked as a machinist at Delco/GM for over 30 years before retiring in 1998. Michael loved fishing. He had participated in many Bass Federation Tournaments and loved going to fishing tournaments with his son before he passed. Michael also loved taking care of his yard, working on antique cars and watching his grandchildren’s sporting events. He was a huge fan of NASCAR and the NBA. He was also a member of the Judson Road Christian Church and loved his church family.
In addition to his wife, Linda Kepner, survivors include his daughter, Michelle (Matthew) Kepner Yoder; daughter-in-law, Heather Kepner Trueblood; grandchildren, Mayli Yoder, Makinly Yoder, Brayden Kepner, Andrew Kepner and Macoy Yoder; brother, Jack Kepner; nephews, Brent Kepner, Brian Kepner and Tony Seagrave; niece, Stephanie (Douglas) Weigt; sister-in-law, Betty (Joe “Dale”) McCombs; brother-in-law, Paul Jordan; sister-in-law, Brenda Jordan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Chad Michael Kepner; and sister, Carlene Rentschler.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Brandon Bench officiating. Funeral honors will be provided by the United States Air Force and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date in Crown Point Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Michael’s memory to the American Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
