Michael D. Forgey, 62, of Young America went into God’s healing hands on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 8:20 a.m. Born July 22, 1959, to Dale and Mildred (Thieke) Forgey. He was a 1977 Lewis Cass High School graduate. He farmed in Cass, Carroll and Howard counties since graduating. Mike ran the former Young America Feed and Grain, from September 1991 until 1995, moving the feed bag business to his home just outside of town. On March 6, 1982, he married Katherine (Harter) Forgey.
Surviving family include his wife, Katherine; his four children who he was so proud of, Seth Forgey, Walton; Savannah (Derrick) Krock, Spenser (Carly) Forgey and Shelbi Forgey, all of the Young America area. He is also survived by his father, Dale Forgey, Young America, his sister, Susan (Carl) Perry, Galveston, a nephew, Tyler Perry, Sharpsville, and a special brother, John Cox of Logansport. Mike is also survived by seven grandchildren which he loved and adored so much: Mariah Moore, Kendrix Krock, Viktor and Xander Forgey and Hunter, Addilyn and Korbin Forgey. He was preceded in death by his mother Mildred Forgey, his grandparents, Letha and Osby Thieke and Osa and Earl Forgey.
A celebration of Life Party will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Upper Deer Creek Church Fellowship Hall, 5019 E. Co. Rd. 1400 S. Galveston from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Young America Volunteer Fire Dept. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
