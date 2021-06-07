Michael “Brett” Hurd, 49, of Kokomo, passed away at his home on June 4, 2021. He was born February 20, 1972 in Kokomo to Michael and Linda Hurd, who survive.
Brett is survived by his daughter Madison and grandson Kai of Kokomo, and sister Amy of Normal, IL. He was an avid fisherman and pool player having qualified for the American Poolplayers Association World Pool Championships in Las Vegas, NV numerous times.
Visitation will be held at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston, Wednesday, June 9th from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. with a service following the visitation. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
