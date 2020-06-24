Michael Armstrong

Michael E. Armstrong, 63, of Greentown, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at St. Vincent Kokomo. He was born on July 10, 1956 in Wabash, Indiana to the late William and Phyllis (Parrott) Armstrong. Michael married Sammi (Stites) Armstrong on May 16, 1976 in Greentown, and she preceded him in death on June 27, 2019.
Michael served his country in the United States Navy. He was a welder and retired from Subaru Automotive after 21 years of employment. Michael also worked as a welder at Engineer Conveyors. He enjoyed fishing and wood-working.
Surviving is his son, Adam Armstrong; daughter, Amii (Danny) Busch; two grandchildren, Kagan and Kelsey Kennedy; two brothers, Greg Armstrong and William Armstrong; and two nephews, Josh Guge and Jeffrey Long.
Preceded in death is his loving wife of 43 years, Sammi; his parents; brother, Scott Armstrong; sister, Tammy Long; and niece, Jenny Guge.
There will be a Memorial Service for Michael on Friday, June 26, from 5pm to 7pm, at Meridian Street Christian Church, 205 North Meridian, Greentown, In 46936. Memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society. You may read Michael's obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com to leave the family an online condolence.