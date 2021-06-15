Michael A. “Mike” Lett, 70 of Avon, and formerly of Tipton, died on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at IU Health – Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Mike was born on August 25, 1950 in Elwood, Indiana to Robert Lett & Imogene (Rogers) Lett Holmes.
He graduated from Tipton High School in 1968 and continued his education at the University of South Alabama graduating in 1972 with a bachelor’s degree in education. While he was at the University of South Alabama he played on the men’s varsity basketball team. Mike earned his master’s degree in education from Indiana University. He taught math at Noblesville High School and then in the Indianapolis Public Schools system.
Mike was an avid sports enthusiast. He loved the Pacers, Colts, Cincinnati Reds, IU teams, and University of South Alabama teams; along with high school basketball, track, and golf. Coaching his beloved son in basketball and baseball was a favorite pastime. Later they began playing golf together, which became a passion until the time of Mike’s passing.
He is survived by his wife, Mary (McKinney) Lett; a son, John Michael Lett of Indianapolis; brothers, Steven Lett of Vero Beach, Florida and Judge Thomas Lett of Tipton. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and a step-sister, Jo Carolyn Caldwell.
Funeral services for Mike will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Rev. Linda McKiernan-Allen presiding. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Tipton. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.
The funeral will be livestreamed and also recorded for watching later on Mike’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for his family.
Memorial contributions in Mike’s honor may be made to the Avon Junior Athletic Association, 866 County Road 625 East, Avon, Indiana, 46123.