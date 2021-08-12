Merle D. Spangle, 76, of Flora, died Friday, July 30, 2021, at his daughters’ home in Kokomo. Merle was born to the late Earl George and Anna Elizabeth Elder Spangle on October 17, 1944, in Rensselaer, IN. On September 3, 1966, Merle married the love of his life, Mary M Pence in Frankfort, IN and she preceded him on January 26, 2017. He retired from Chrysler in Kokomo in 2000, working there for 34 years. Merle served our country in the US Army. He enjoyed traveling to Canada to fish, fly fishing in Pennsylvania and racing RC planes with his brother. His main love was his family, but the grandkids were the light of his eye. Merle is survived by his daughter: Laura Pierce of Kokomo. Son and daughter-in-law: Kirk (Tamara Biddle) Spangle of Kokomo. Brother: David Spangle of De Motte, IN. Five grandchildren: Gary French III, Mitchell French, Daniel S. Pierce, Drake Clark and Nathan Spangle. He is preceded by his parents, wife, brother, Roger and two sisters, Margaret and Pat.
The Spangle Family invite friends to visit Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 12:00 pm until the time of his Celebration of Life at 1:00 pm at Wheeler Family Funeral Home-Baker Chapel, 204 S. Center Street, Flora, IN 46929. Burial to follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery with Carroll County Honor Guard graveside service. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of choice in Merle’s memory.
For online condolences visit www.wheelerfamilyfuneralhome.com or Wheeler Family Funeral Home Facebook page.