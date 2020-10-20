Merel L. Stout, 91, Kokomo, passed away at 10:29 am Sunday, October 18, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born March 28, 1929, in Kokomo, the son of the late Burnal & Nora (Doak) Stout. On December 17, 1948, in Kokomo, he married Sylvia J. “Judy” Bennett who preceded him in death on March 10, 2011.
Merel served with the United States Air Force from 1946-1949, earning the rank of Sgt. He was an avid golfer and member of the American Legion Golf Course where he worked for 55 years. He also worked for Continental Steel for 36.5 years.
Merel is survived by his son, Louis A. Stout and wife Deborah K., Jones, Mich.; two grandsons, Jason L. Stout and wife Nora, Gilbert, Ariz., and Jeremy Stout, Westfield; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ethel Mae Peoples, and Lela Catharine Reed and several nieces and nephews.
Merel was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy; and sons, Kenneth and Donald Stout.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo with Rev. Gary Carpenter officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Air Force and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1-3 pm Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Merel’s memory to the American Legion Post 6. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
