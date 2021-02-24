Meral David Rife

Meral "Danny" David Rife, 72, of Marion, Indiana passed away on February 15, 2021. He was born on March 16, 1948 in Wheeling, Indiana the son of Elvie Edward and Rachel (Thomas) Rife. David married the love of his life on January 27, 1989, Deborah Lee (Nichols) Rife who survives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his wife, brother Joseph (Lori) Rife of Russell Springs, KY, as well as daughters Tammy Rife of Marion, IN, Michelle (Ronnie Alston) Rife of Marion, IN, Kimber (Keith) Kegley of Ponte Vedra, FL, and Emily (Andrew) Gill of Jackson Center, OH, grandchildren Devin Axton of Jacksonville, NC, Ted (Samra) Rife of Marion, IN, Karlee and Ashlee Kegley of Ponte Vedra, FL and Dixie Gill of Jackson Center, OH. David was a beloved truck driver in the farming community for Wimmer Lime Service. A celebration of life will be held on June 19th at a location to be determined. Memorial contributions can be made to Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Ohio 4900 Reed Road, Columbus, OH 43220.