Melvina Isabelle Suggs, 98, of Kokomo, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021. She was born to Ira Everett and Olena (Ross) Wright on October 4, 1922 in Avon, IN. Isabelle married Earl A. Suggs on October 6, 1940 in Kokomo at United Brethren Church. They were married for 57 years until his passing on November 6, 1996.
She graduated from Kokomo High School with the class of 1940. Isabelle was a visual artist, specializing in drawing and painting. She worked on commission and instructed art workshops. She exhibited artwork in the Hoosier Salon and was a former member of the Kokomo Art Association. She attended Highland Park and Calvary Baptist Churches.
Surviving her are sons; Tony (Kathy) Suggs and Stan (Kay) Suggs, daughter; Nancy Williams, granddaughters; Sherry Hall and Sandy Suggs, and great grandchildren; Ashley (Michael) Music and Austin Hall.
Preceding her are her parents, husband; Earl, siblings; Lewis Wright, Ray Wright, and Rose Mary Ginda.
Services for Isabelle will be held at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 1pm with a two hour public visitation prior from 11am to time of service. Burial will take place at Crown Point cemetery.