Melvin A. Petty, 93 of Kokomo, Indiana departed this life at his residence Saturday August 29, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He was born November 15, 1926 in Greentown, Indiana to Elden and Viola (Mohler) Petty. He grew up in rural Howard County and graduated from Greentown High School in 1944. He was a World War II veteran of the United States Army.
On October 24, 1949, he married Betty J. Butcher in Kokomo, and she preceded him in death November 18, 2014. Melvin retired from Kokomo Chrysler Transmission in 1989.
He is survived by his son, Melvin E. "Gene" Petty and wife Lisa, of Kokomo; daughter, Janet Sue Taber and husband Dan, of Kokomo; grandchildren, Spencer E. Petty, of Gas City, Jennifer L. Myers and husband Jason, of Bringhurst, Wendy Hendrix and husband Travis, of Kokomo, and Olivia Martin and husband Scott; great grandchildren, Devan Myers of Bringhurst, Trenton D. Hendrix, of Kokomo, and Lane D. Martin; brothers, Earl Petty and wife Juanita, of Greentown, Ferris Petty, of Kokomo, and Walter Petty and wife Judy, of Kokomo. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Loretta Harvey and brother, Ferrell Petty.
A Graveside service including Military Honors presented by the Kokomo VFW and the Unites States Army will take place at Sunset Memory Garden cemetery on Friday September 4, 2020 at 10:45am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Melvin's memory towards Ascension St. Vincent Hospice Kokomo, and would be appreciated.