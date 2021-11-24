Melodye A. Nelson, 66, Kokomo, passed away at 8:57 am on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Hospital. She was born on July 19, 1955, in Ohio to Thomas and Betty (Gist) Evans.
Melodye was a 1973 graduate of Taylor High School. She was a lifelong Christian. A bible always by her bed. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends but most of all her grand babies. She spent her free time scrapbooking, crafting or nose deep in a good book. She was a phenomenal cook. Not many could out do her fried chicken, mashed potatoes, biscuits and gravy. She was a lover of all animals. If it needed saving, she was there. She spent countless hours nursing sick or wounded animals back to health. She was a fun lover and made every holiday and birthday special. She took pride in all thing’s homemaker. Our home was happy and well decorated. Music was at the heart of everything she did. Morning, noon and night Garth Brooks could be heard in every room. She loved a good soap opera and an even better movie. To her, life without m&m’s was no life at all. You will forever be missed. Forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace Mama.
Melodye is survived by her father, Thomas Evans; children, Joshua (Amanda Carter) Cooper, Ashleigh Roe, Matthew (Tiffani) Roe, and Laura (Andy) Vigus; adopted son, Nick Cooper; grandchildren, Clarissa Cooper, Alivia Cooper, Skiler Carter, and Arlo Vigus; siblings, Mark (Cathy) Evans and David (Joy) Evans; many nieces and nephews; and best friend, Gary Cooper.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Evans, and sister, Pam Clark.
Funeral services will be at 4 pm on Friday November 26, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd, Kokomo, with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 2 pm to 4 pm on Friday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
