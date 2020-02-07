Melody Lea "Mel" (Phillips) Lewis

Melody Lea “Mel” Lewis, Kokomo, passed peacefully at 6:15 pm on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born April 22, 1948, in Niles MI, to the late Chuck & Freida (Grace) Phillips. On September 29, 2012, at St. Andrew Episcopal Church in Kokomo, she married Robert C. “Chuck” Lewis, Jr., and he survives.
Mel went to school at the Indiana Soldiers and Sailors Children's Home in Knightstown IN and graduated from Sharpsville-Prairie High School in 1966 where she was an honor student, varsity cheerleader and homecoming queen. During that time she was a foster child in the home of Leonard and Betty Watson. After High School, Mel went to work at Delco/Delphi for the next 42 years where she experienced a multitude of worldly experiences.
Mel was a member of St. Andrew Episcopal Church where she loved to decorate for any and all special occasions. She loved the time she spent with her daughter, Maci, Indy Car racing, playing Euchre, the beach and being outdoors.
Along with her husband Chuck, Mel is survived by her daughter Maci Cae Hosler (Kris Yakaitis) Tempe, AZ; three sisters, Linda Phillips, Pam Wallpe, and Sonie Watson Widland; one brother, Mike Watson, Sharpsville; and all of Chuck's wonderful family.
Mel was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Cami Woolley, and Ami Hosler; and brother, Mike Phillips.
A Requiem Mass will be held at 4:00 pm Sunday, February 9, 2020, at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior Street, Kokomo, with Fr. Richard Lightsey and Fr. Ted Neidlinger officiating. Private Entombment will be held in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit from 2-4 pm Sunday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mel’s memory to St. Andrew Episcopal Church, or a charity of your choice. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
