Melody L. Sutter, 66, LaPorte, passed away at 4:15 p.m. Monday, August 30, 2021 at her home. She was born May 23, 1955 in Wabash, IN to Alfred and Lucy (Sagarsee) Monize.
Melody enjoyed gardening, baking, shopping, celebrating Christmas, and late night games of Yahtzee. Most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Charity McKay, Chuck (Edward Kolb) McKay, Natalie (Shamar) Stapleton, and Cheri (Cisco) Rodriguez; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Tony (LuAnn) Monize and Joe (Sherry) Monize; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 East Main Street, Greentown. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left at www.hasler-stout.com.