Melissa Lechner

Melissa Ann (Padfield) Lechner, 52, Kokomo passed into her Saviors arms 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at her home. She was born June 29, 1968, in Richmond, Indiana, the daughter of Norman F. and Barbara J. (Bargerhuff) Padfield. Melissa was a 1986 graduate of Western High School (K-12). She also attended two years at Indiana University – Kokomo and Ivy Tech College. Melissa worked as Church Secretary at The Salvation Army, Chapel Hill Christian Church and Kokomo Church of the Brethren. She loved and enjoyed being a Church Secretary. She also was a stay-at-home-Mom and in between jobs she would babysit. In 2003 she became a Foster Parent. In 2013 she opened her dream day care, Bright Beginnings Childcare Ministry. Her two loving sons were her everything. She devoted her life to them and cherished them. She could not be prouder of Matthew and Darrick Deeter. She says that is when her life began. In 2010 Melissa met the true love of her life, Robert Lechner. They married in 2011. He gave her life such love and happiness. They enjoyed spending quiet time and traveling. She battled breast cancer since 1999 and MBC since 2013. She did NOT lose her battle to cancer. The Lord called her home. Her grandchildren were her greatest source of joy and she loved them with all her heart. Melissa leaves behind her husband, Robert Lechner, mother, Barbara Padfield, two sons Matthew (Kasey) Deeter, Darrick (Lakye) Deeter, five grandchildren Braxton, Annabelle and Weston Deeter, Walton and Abbott Deeter, brother, Michael (Leanne) Padfield, loving best friend/sister Michelle (Randy) Morris, nieces Amanda (Thomas) Cornelius, Megan Morris (Trevor Hoover), nephew Mitchel (Amy) Padfield, great-nieces Caroline and Carly Cornelius, a close aunt Linda (Mike) Goldsberry, a close cousin Amy Young and her son Nolan Young, close friends Cheryl McFarland and Bobbi Collins, two sweet dogs Mosby and Maggie, many other aunts, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, mother and father-in-law, and two Compassion Children Luz Analy in Peru and Lawerh in Ghana. Melissa was preceded in death by her father, grandparents, aunts, uncles and one nephew, baby Christopher Padfield. Memorial contribution may be made in Melissa’s memory to CAM Center, St. Jude. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, IN from 10:00 am until the start of funeral services at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com

