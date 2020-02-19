Melidee J. Snyder-Santerre was born sleeping on Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was the daughter of Robert Santerre and Megan Snyder.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brothers, Nathan and Tanner Miles; grandparents, Dave and Pam Snyder, and Mitchell and Karen Santerre; and great-grandparents, Robert and Virginia Santerre.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Henry and Norma Snyder, Dwight and Deloris Sherman, and Richard and Alice Straley.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Dave Osborne officiating. Burial will follow in Russiaville Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
