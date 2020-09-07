Melba Geraldine Groves, 96, went to be with her Heavenly Father on September 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born to the late William F. and Nellie Jane (Gifford) Marquand on March 17, 1924. Melba graduated from Kokomo High School and was later married to Wilmer F Groves on August 9, 1945. They shared 45 wonderful years together until his passing in 1990.
Melba worked for Delco and Chrysler before working as a bookkeeper for the Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 330 for 25 years. She loved scrapbooking, working in the yard, and working in the card ministry at the church and at Miller's Merry Manor Nursing Home, sending birthday, anniversary, and holiday cards to everyone. Her family brought her much joy, always organizing the annual family reunion, until her health prevented her from doing so. Her work at Zion Chapel Church in Peru brought her joy for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; five sisters and two brothers; her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Maddox (Groves); her son, Charles Frederick Groves; and her daughter-in-law, Julie Groves.
Melba is survived by one daughter, Jayne Householder (Bill); three sons, Russell (Leesa), Jerry (Cindy), and Donald (Lora) Groves; a daughter-in-law, Cynthia Groves; a step-son, William Stage (Connie); 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life for Melba will be held on Thursday, September 10, at 2 PM at Zion Chapel Church, 915 S Broadway, Peru, with Pastor Rod Correll officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Zion Chapel Church.