Melanie S. Courtney, 69, of Kokomo, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at her residence. She was born to the late Earl and Helen (Lanning) Davis on July 11, 1951 in Kokomo. She married Michael D. Courtney on May 2, 1970.
Melanie graduated from Kokomo High School in 1969 and was a member of the National Honor Society. She worked in special education for over 20 years. Melanie retired from Western School Corp as the Secretary to the Director of Special Education. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially riding on trains, when they traveled west to explore our national parks. This past May, Michael and Melanie celebrated their Golden 50th Anniversary.
Melanie is survived by her loving husband, Michael; daughter, Laura (Tim Rieger) Courtney; grandchildren, Emma Watson, Maxwell Rieger, and Jacob Rieger; sister, Shirley Lee; several nieces and nephews, and Ginger, her little furry best friend golden retriever.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Aaron Courtney; and brother, Rodney Davis Sr.
The visitation for Melanie will be Friday, September 25, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service at 1:00 P.M., at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo. Pastor Adam Rinehart will be officiating. Facial masks will be required and social distancing of 6 feet will be practiced. Burial will follow at Crown Point Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Melanie's memory to the Kokomo Humane Society, envelopes will be provided at the mortuary. You may read Melanie's obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com to leave an online condolence.