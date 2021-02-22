Melanie Colleen Rayls, 65, Kokomo went to be with her mother and good Lord on February 17, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at her residence.
She was born in Howard County on November 15, 1955 to William Jones and Hazel (Strope) Grant.
She enjoyed sitting in her chair watching the Hallmark channel. She loved quality time with her children and grandchildren and her dogs, Mandy and Pepper.
She is survived by daughters, Cynthia (Brian) Boucher and Amber (Randall) Nieberger. Two sisters, Jean (Russ) Hoff and Annie (Wayne) Kenworthy. Three grandchildren, Orien Hughes, Cody Neiberger, Angeline Spitler and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, nephew and boyfriend, Pat Pilon.
Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home 112 E. Main St. Greentown. Funeral services will follow visitation at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Steve Branstutter officiating. Following Melanie’s wishes cremation will follow with a private burial at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hasler-stout.com. Mask will be required to attend the visitation and funeral.
