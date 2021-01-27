Megan (Beachey) Bender, 28, Kokomo, passed away on Friday January 22, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospice, Indianapolis. She was born January 21, 1993, in Kokomo to Dewayne and Shanan (Gingerich) Beachey. On December 18, 2020, in Kokomo, she married Diontae Bender, and he survives.
She graduated from Northwestern High School in 2011. After high school she worked as a beautician and then went on to work at Chrysler in production.
She attended Fuel church. She loved to do hair and was very passionate interacting with her clients. Megan loved to do crafts, loved her family and time with her daughter. She was a wonderful woman and mom to Novaleigh.
Surviving are her husband, Diontae; daughter, Novaleigh Bender; father, Dewayne (Jennifer) Beachey; mother, Shanan Beachey; brother, Matt (Tiffany) Beachey; step daughters, Jhaejaun Bender and Dasia Bender; and grandfathers, Willis Beachey and Orval Gingerich.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Kyle Beachey; and grandmothers, Charlotte Beachey and Sharon Gingerich.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 29, at Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church, 5051 Co Rd E 400 N., Kokomo, with Pastors Jacob Burgei and Jeannie Winter officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from Noon until time of service at 2:00 p.m., also at the church. Burial will follow the service in Kokomo Zion Cemetery. Masks required to attend the visitation and funeral. Memorial contributions may be made to Hasler & Stout Funeral Home 112 E. Main St. Greentown, IN. 46936 to assist with final expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.hasler-stout.com.
