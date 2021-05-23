Maxine Rhew Clark, 90, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 with her family by her side. Maxine and her twin brother Max were born on July 25, 1930 in Bradford, Arkansas to Delphia & Emily (Vanwinkle) Rhew. On January 25, 1947 she married Herb C. Clark. They spent 47 years together raising a family and creating wonderful memories.

Maxine was a homemaker for most of her life. As a girl she spent time helping on her family's farm, picking cotton and tending to strawberries. She was an avid Christian and attended many churches during her lifetime, the last being Calvary Baptist Church, in Kokomo, where she attended for many years. She loved Young & the Restless and Bold & the Beautiful. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family, especially her grandkids and great grandkids. Yahtzee and Dominoes were a staple at Grandma's house.

To know Maxine was to love her. She will be dearly missed by so many.

She is survived by her sons, Bill Clark and Terry Clark; granddaughters, Mandy (JD) McCain, Kendra (Damion) Curtis, Shelby Curtis, Trisha (Bob) Grave, Mindy Hancock (Brandon Cox), Tiffany Clark, Robyn Vidmar, Rachel Cunico; grandsons, Jacob Curtis, Joey Lawless, Travis Johnson, Tom Johnson; 24 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herb Clark; parents; 9 siblings; sons, Gary Clark and Larry Clark; daughter, Stacy Renee Clark Curtis; and daughters-in-law, Joyce Clark and Pam Clark.

In Kokomo, a funeral service celebrating Maxine’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church, 1967 W. Boulevard, Kokomo, with Pastor Jeff Sexton officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1 to 3 pm at the church on Tuesday.

In Myrtle, Missouri, a graveside service will be held at 11 am Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Byrd Cemetery. Burial will follow.

Memorial contributions may be given in Maxine’s memory to Calvary Baptist Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements.