Max Norman Sheets, 84, of Forest, IN, passed away Tuesday January 5, 2020, at his home. Max was born August 17, 1936, at their home, near Michigantown, IN. He was the youngest of 5 boys. Max enjoyed fishing and hunting in the nearby woods, in his early years.
Max graduated from Michigantown H.S., in 1954. He served in the United States Marines from 1954-1957. He married Shirley Temple, August 25, 1957, after meeting on a blind date. Max attended Purdue University and graduated in 1961. He attended Michigan State, on a National Science Foundation Grant. He received a master’s in science, in 1966. Max taught industrial arts and middle school science in the Kokomo schools for 34 years. He served on the Russiaville ambulance for 19 years. He was a member of the Forest United Methodist Church, and served many positions. Max enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, and enjoying nature and was a lifelong collector of Volkswagens. He enjoyed eating out with a retired teachers group, Romeos (retired old men eating out).
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley Sheets; three children, Michael Sheets Ph.D. (Catharine Fox Ph.D.) of Madison, WI, Richard Sheets of Bowling Green, OH, and Sharon Bullens (Ted) of New Castle, IN; grandchildren, Zachary Sheets of North Hollywood, CA, Laura Sheets of Bowling Green, OH, Alex Bullens (Hannah) of Richmond, VA, Kelsey Bullens of Indianapolis, IN, Marissa(Nick) Daeger of Troy, OH, and Max Sheets of Madison, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Morris, Lester, Wayne and Don.
Services are postponed until sometime in the future, due to the pandemic. Memorial contributions may be made in Max's memory to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org in lieu of flowers.
