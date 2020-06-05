Max Leroy Wilson, 87, of Kokomo Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, May 27th. He was born May 24th, 1933 to Earl and Marjorie (Rice) Wilson. He was married to Maryanna Saunders on Nov 25th, 1956. After 55 years of marriage his beloved wife passed. Max found happiness again, marrying Adair Younce Dec. 27th, 2014.

Max attended Purdue University from 1951 to 1953, leaving school to serve honorably in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1953 to 1955. Max was a lifelong farmer; in addition to crops he raised hogs and cattle. Max enjoyed visiting Europe on several occasions, calling Austria his favorite country to see.

Max belonged to many organizations and received numerous honors. He served on the State Board of Animal Health (Beef Cattle Seat) in 1987 under Governor Orr. In 1994 he was appointed by Governor Bayh to serve on the Indiana Commission on Agriculture and Rural Development. He was re-appointed to a second term by Governor O’Bannon. At the conclusion of his term in 2006, he was awarded the state’s prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash for his service to Indiana by Governor Kernan. He served on the Howard County Soil District Board of supervisors for six years and chaired for two. He served the Howard County Pork Producers and the Indiana Beef Cattle Association. Max was a national board member of the National Livestock Feeders Association (1972 – 1973); he was president of the Indiana Livestock Feeders Association during the same years. He served the Howard County Plan Commission for four years.

Max belonged to the Kokomo Elks Lodge #190; he was an officer for six years, trustee for four years, and Exalted Ruler in 1982. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Burlington; Scottish Rite, Valley of Indianapolis; and the Knights Templers, Kokomo Commandery. He was a fifteen-year member of the Kokomo Rotary Club.

Max is survived by his wife Adair; his children Tom (Bridgette) Wilson, Betsy (Stephen) Nichols, and Amelia Bousum; stepchildren Douglas (Jennifer) Younce, and Patrick (Noel) Younce; grandchildren Lauren Campbell, Marjorie (Bobby) McCain, Olivia Wilson, Christy (Chris) Lowry, and Claire Nichols; great-grandchildren Ava, Wyatt and Stella McCain, Lakeland Lowry; Step-grandchildren Allie, London, Logan, Lainey, and Abbie Younce; and brother=in-law Chuck Saunders.

Max was predeceased by his wife Maryanna. He grieved his granddaughter Autumn, who passed only two weeks before his own death.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2-6 Sunday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Masonic Rites will be observed at 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Friends are also invited to attend Max’s service via webcast. The webcast will be available at 11:00 am Monday, June 8, 2020, and for 90 days after. You may use the link at the bottom of his obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com to view the service. Burial will be in North Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Max’s memory to the Kokomo Rescue Mission or The Salvation Army. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.