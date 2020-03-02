Max J. McCarty, 93, Kokomo, passed away at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital Kokomo. He was born June 17, 1926, in Carroll County, to Carey “Cap” and Mary Jane (Wilson) McCarty. On October 26, 1951, he married Betty J. Wertz, at the Burlington United Methodist Church, and she survives.
Max graduated from Burlington High School in 1944 and proudly served in the United States Navy, during World War II, from 1944 to 1946. He graduated from Indiana Business College in 1950 and went on to work at Kingston Products as the plant accountant and paymaster for 32 years. He also worked as an instructor at Indiana Business College, and during his retirement, worked for the Literacy Coalition and for several local funeral homes. Max participated in the Indy Honor Flight for veterans and was a member of the Burlington United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School for many years.
In addition to his wife, Betty J. McCarty, he is survived by a daughter, Tracy L. McCarty and her partner, Debra Padgett, of Indianapolis; several nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly; lifelong friends, Chuck and Connie Campbell, of Kokomo, Chad Campbell, of Kokomo, and Amy and Scott Sailors, of Walton; and family friends who were like his children, The Fenn children.
He was preceded in death by his parents and twin siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Rev. Ken Spangler officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Navy and Greentown American Legion Post 317. Burial will take place at a later date in Barnett Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Max’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project or the American Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
