Max Eugene Peel, 85, Kokomo, passed away at 7:33 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021, at his home. He was born April 10, 1935, in Kokomo, the son of the late Russell & Helen (Wysong) Peel. On September 28, 1958, he married Mary K. Orem and she survives.
Max was a 1953 graduate of Northwestern High School and served with the Indiana National Guard. He worked for the Kokomo Fire Department from 1960 – 1986, retiring as Captain after 26 years of service. He also worked for Meijer for 17 years. Max worked most of his life in funeral homes. He started at Ellers Mortuary when he was in high school and then went to work for Fenn Funeral Home and Fenn & Shirley Funeral Home.
Max was a member of First Baptist Church and in 1988, he became a member of First Church of the Nazarene where he was active in the Celebration Choir, as a greeter and in Sunday school classes. He loved watching IU and high school basketball and the Indianapolis Colts.
Along with his wife Mary, Max is also survived by his children, Nicole Peel and Michael Peel; grandson, Christian Peel; sisters, Ramona Foust and Donna Bolton, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins; uncle, Bill Wysong; and special friends, Sherri Rinehart and Sylvia Mason.
Max was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington Street, Kokomo, with Pastor Tim Gates officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon until time of service on Wednesday. Masks will be required to be worn at both the visitation and funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made in Max’s memory to First Church of the Nazarene Building Fund or the Kokomo Humane Society. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
