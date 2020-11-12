Max E. Mullen

He was born in Kokomo to Daily C and Nellie M (Fenn) Mullen on June 30, 1927. Max graduated from Kokomo High School in 1945 and attended IU for 2 years. He served his country in the United States Army Air Force from 1945-1948. He was part of the B-29 crew and served in the South Pacific during WWII. He worked for Cuneo Press, Colonial Mortgage and was a self employed Real Estate appraiser for 43 years. He was a lifetime member of the EAA and The Elk’s lodge 190 and belonged to the Kokomo HOG Chapter, AMA, VFW, American Legion. He loved riding his Harley Davidson, and building/flying RC aircraft, and boating on Lake Michigan. Surviving Max is his Daughter Cynthia Mullen, sister Betty Hachenbracht and grandchildren Ryan, Eric, Macy and Madison. Preceding him in death is son Steven M Mullen and sister Madonna R Shutt.

