Max E. Bayliff, age 88, of Tipton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 while being surrounded by his loving family. Max was born on June 18, 1932 to his parents, Howard Bayliff and Nellie (Phillips) Bayliff.

Max was raised and attended school in Tipton. He was a radio operator with the US Navy on the USS Currituck, seaplane tender, during the Korean War from 1952- 1956. Through the years Max retired from Chrysler Corporation and operated his own private insurance agency, Bayliff Insurance Agency. Max married the love of his life, Betty Ferguson Bayliff on June 26, 1952 and she preceded him in death on April 24, 2020.

Max enjoyed staying active! He and Betty enjoyed camping…so much so, that the family camped almost half the year leading into and after retirement for many years, making life-long friends. He loved his family wholeheartedly and never missed opportunities to spend time with them, and their extended family of friends. Max was completely committed to attending activities his kids, grandkids and great grandkids were a part of, whether it was a play, concert, or sport. He played the role of “biggest cheerleader” in each of their lives and was a familiar sight in his folding chair at the edge of the court or field wherever they were. Max was also a huge fan of the Pacers, Colts and Nascar. He was a member of Rotary Club, Lions Club and American Legion at various levels of involvement through the years.

Max will forever be remembered as being a friendly, kind and giving soul, making time for others, offering help and a handshake or hug. His appreciation for faith and the blessings his family enjoyed grew with every year. Max imparted the value of living simply, loving endlessly, working hard and family loyalty to his children.

Those left to carry on Max’s legacy of love are his children, Maxine Robinson, Rachel (Jeff) Retherford, Eddie (Kitty) Bayliff, and Angela Gutierrez; Grandkids, Chris (Leslie) Robinson, Matt Robinson, Greg (Cathy) Retherford, Kyle (Betsy) Retherford, Stephanie (Darrin) Campbell, Katrina Cast, Allison Gutierrez, Sam Gutierrez; 12 Great Grandkids; Brother, Wayne (Judy) Bayliff; Sister, Miriam (Everett) Finley; and many nieces and nephews.

Max was preceded in death by his Wife, Betty Bayliff; Parents, Howard & Nellie Bayliff; Sisters, Delores Dragoo and Esther Willis; Brother, Maurice Bayliff, and son-in-law Bruce Robinson.

A celebration of life service for both Max and Betty will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 3:00pm at Trinity Wesleyan Church, located at 3021 W. St. Rd. 28 in Tipton, with Pastor Johnnie Blair officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held prior to service from 2:00pm to 3:00pm at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home in Tipton, IN. Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Max with his family on his tribute wall at www.taylorcowanfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be mailed in Max’s honor to Trinity Wesleyan Church.