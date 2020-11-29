Mavis (Peck) Allinson

Mavis Allinson, Kokomo, passed away at 6:00 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at home. She was born April 28, 1932, in Sheffield, England, the daughter of the late Harry & Nellie (Morley) Peck.
Mavis served as a midwife in the 1950’s and worked as a library associate in New Jersey for over 10 years. She loved to read, knit and do crossword puzzles.
Mavis is survived by her children, Helen Kasey, Elizabeth (Dean) Welburn, Robert (Amy) Allinson, Richard Allinson and Christopher (Michelle) Allinson; grandchildren, Jennifer, Rachel, Rebecca, Laura, Jeremy, Kevin, Ryan, Anastasia, Robert, Isabelle, Christopher, Charlotte and Amelia (Joe); great-grandchildren, Jefrin, Madeline, Lyra, Benjamin and Max.
Mavis was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Allinson; daughter, Patricia Allinson; and son-in-law, Dennis Kasey.
In keeping with Mavis’ wishes, no services are planned. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
