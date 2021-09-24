Maureen “Renie” M. Foxx, 75, Greentown on September 16, 2021, separated from this Earth to go walk amongst the clouds with her husband of 50 years Ernie Foxx. She was born in Hammond, Indiana on August 23, 1946, to Gordon and Mary Lou Weiss.
Renie retired from Delco Electronics after 30 years of service in 2002.
Renie will always be remembered as one of the most caring and loving people a person could meet. She was a beloved mother, mamaw, great mamaw and loyal, loving wife.
If she loved you, you knew it, if she didn’t you knew that as well. Honest to a fault was the way she lived; she did her life the way she wanted. Unfortunately, a huge void will be left in the ones she left behind.
She is survived by her son’s, Don Foxx and longtime girlfriend, Tammy Huffman and Fred and Robin Foxx. Grandchildren, Cody Foxx, Tyler (Shelly) Vincent, Bailee (Fiancé, Wes Trine) Foxx, Caleb Foxx, Jacob Foxx, Abbey (Jake) Cox and Erica (Craig) Ryan and the joys of her late life great grandchildren, Mason, Braxton, Easton, Payton and Kylie.
Please come and have a cold one Saturday, September 25th from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at 104 Freedom Dr., Kokomo to pay respect and share stories. Please join us where she would be happy. No flowers, any donations can go to the family to be divided for her two favorite charities HoCo Vietnam Vets and Wounded Warrior Project.
