Maureen McAvoy Kelly died Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at I.U. Health Tipton Hospital. She was born in Elwood on March 26, 1941 to Bill and Mary (Twilling) McAvoy.
Maureen was employed at Pioneer Corn Company in Tipton, GTE/Verizon in Westfield and Tampa, Florida. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Tipton and was a former member of the Tipton Moose Lodge and the American Legion. Maureen graduated from St. John’s grade school and Tipton High School. She attended Ball State University.
Survivors include a brother, Bill McAvoy and wife Sandy, two cousins, Mary Brown and husband Rich and Jane Ripberger. She has a very special feline friend, Handsome Harry.
Maureen was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Jerry and Ben McAvoy.
The family extends a very special thanks to all of her friends at “cell block ten” at the apartments.
A funeral mass will take place Tuesday, July 27, at 6:00 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Tipton with Rev. Dennis Goth presiding. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until mass time. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Tipton County Humane Society, P.O. Box 237, Tipton, Indiana, 46072 or St. John’s Catholic Church for the building project, 335 Mill Street, Tipton, Indiana, 46072. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.