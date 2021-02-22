Maureen Maynard

Maureen (Cavazos) Maynard 68, as her husband and daughters held her hand, was led to be with her Lord and Savior on Feb 21, 2021. She was born on March 30, 1952 to Pedro and Phyllis Cavazos in Kokomo.
Maureen loved her family and friends deeply and unconditionally. She was proud of who she was and where she came from. She spread that pride through her love of cooking with “peace, love, and taco grease”. Owner of Baja Burrito and Baja Salsa food truck, she was known by so many in our community as “The Burrito Lady”. She made sure everyone that came through her doors were fed even if they didn’t have money to pay for it. Maureen believed in giving back to her community and did so by donating to many charities in Kokomo.
Maureen graduated from Taylor High School in 1971.
On July 5, 1973 she married David Maynard and together they have two daughters, Desier(Jason Burger)Brannon, Amber(Chris Fairchild)Price all of Kokomo. Her grandchildren and pride and joys, Tyler (Emma Janzing) Price, Jaylin (Michael) Biddle, Tate Price, and Trenton Price. She was excited to soon becoming a great-grandma (GG) to Penelope Maureen Price and Hardin Andrew Biddle both due to arrive in May and June.
Maureen is survived by her husband, children and grandchildren along with siblings Jane Hickman, Ramona(Joe)Rodriguez, Adolph Cavazos, Manuel(Susan)Cavazos, Joey(Karla)Cavazos, Artie(Cindy)Cavazos, Rudy(Marcia) Cavazos, Liz Caldwell, and Teresa Cavazos. Sisters in law Tammy Baldwin and Brenda(Gordie)Rendell and many cousins, nieces and nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her father and mother in law William and Claudelene Maynard. Siblings Pete Cavazos, Joe Cavazos, Lupe Barraza, Henry Cavazos, and Frank Cavazos. Brother in law Larry Maynard and granddaughter Emiley Brannon. We will miss her deeply and cherish her memory forever.
The family of Maureen is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date.