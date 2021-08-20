Maureen Frigo

Maureen Ann Cuthbert Frigo, of Kokomo, IN departed this world on August 17, 2021 at the age of 68. Maureen was born in Chicago, IL on November 15, 1952 to John “Jack” and Therese Cuthbert. She was the fourth of 12 children.
She graduated from Thornton Fractional High School in Calumet City, IL class of 1970. Maureen was a gold-star mother devoted to her children, Beth Ann Frigo, Sarah Ann Frigo Vieke, and Army Spc. Nathan Joseph Frigo. Maureen enjoyed sharing her love of Jesus with children during Sunday school. Maureen was a faithful member of Victory Baptist Church of Kokomo, IN since 1995 and Countryside Baptist Church in Meridian, MS till 1995. Maureen retired from IMMI in Westfield, IN., November 2017 and was later a teacher’s assistant for Victory Christian Academy. She loved making crafts of all kinds, writing poetry, sewing, crocheting, reading, photography, watching movies, and bowling.
Survivors include her daughters; Beth Ann Frigo and Sarah Ann (Matthew) Frigo Vieke, father of her children; Fred Frigo, sisters; Jackie Garwood, Kathy (Jim) Musinski, and Michelle (Matt) Zaluzec, brothers; Mike (Versie) Cuthbert, John Cuthbert, Jim (Bonnie) Cuthbert, Paul (Gloria) Cuthbert, Steve (Sue) Cuthbert, Bob (Laurie) Cuthbert, Chris Cuthbert, and Pat (Annette) Cuthbert. Maureen was preceded in death by her parents; Jack and Therese Cuthbert, son; Army Spc. Nathan Joseph Frigo, nephew; Kevin Cuthbert, and brother in-law; Dwight Garwood.
The family will host visitation and funeral services at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 1 to 2pm. The funeral service will begin at 2pm. The family will lay Maureen to rest at the Galveston IOOF Cemetery in Galveston, IN.