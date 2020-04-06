Matthew W. Kahn, 36, Kokomo, went peacefully to be with the Lord and his brother, Jason, on April 5, 2020, due to diabetes and heart failure. He was born March 27, 1984, in Kokomo, to Mary and Bill Kahn. He married the love of his life, Cola Marie D’Agostino, on June 30, 2012.
Matthew was loved by many people and known by his humorous spirit. He loved listening to his music, his interest in computers and technology filled his life with enjoyment. He loved going to his Aunt Mazie’s and Uncle Tom’s house to visit and play with their dog, Ollie. He enjoyed eating out at his favorite restaurants, shopping with his mom, and sharing life with his wife, Cola, and his cat, Tigger.
In addition to his wife, Cola Kahn, Matthew is survived by his parents, Mary and Bill Kahn, of Kokomo; nieces, Emma Kahn and Lucy Schave; nephew, Levi Schave; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jason M. Kahn. All of these he loved and touched deeply with his life.
A private family graveside service will be held in Albright Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Bogue officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA, 22215, www.diabetes.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Kokomo.
