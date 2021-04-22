Matthew Isaac Hunter 47, formerly of Kokomo, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 in Houston, TX. Matt was born in Kokomo, Indiana, on May 21, 1973, to Robert E. and Victoria (Willis) Hunter, the seventh of their nine children. He was raised primarily in Kokomo and attended Kokomo High School. Matt had been living and working in Houston for the past thirteen years where he enjoyed golfing, fishing, had the gift of personality and never failed to make people laugh. He excelled in the sales and service industries for many years. Matt is survived by his daughter Courtny Prater and two grandsons, Kayden and Roman Prater. Siblings Cindy Bennett, Robert "Tad" Hunter, Wendell Hunter, John (Teresa) Hunter, Michael (Kari) Hunter, and Ruth (Michael) Reedy, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert Hunter and two sisters, Jennifer Hunter and Melissa Smith.
A celebration of life will be held in Kokomo on Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 3-6pm at the VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St, Kokomo IN 46901. Friends are invited to wear bright colors or a sweater vest (Matt's favorite) and share memories, photos and laughs with the family.