Maryanne Mensing

Maryanne (Ballee) Mensing, 77, Kokomo, died at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Community East Hospital in Indianapolis.
She was born to Elbert “Dewey” and Doris E. (Connor) Ballee on December 15, 1942 in Peru, Indiana. She lived all her life in Miami and Howard counties. On April 30, 1961 she married Max R. Cain and they divorced in January 1981. On September 9, 1984 she married Robert J. Mensing.
Maryanne was a graduate of Chili High School, Class of 1960, then graduated from Porter College in Indianapolis, Indiana. After 30 years of service in Finance and Personnel at Delco Electronics Corp/GM, she retired on May 1, 1996. She was a past member of the Chili Methodist Church, Grace Methodist Church, and Oakbrook Church. She was an avid golfer and a member of the Chippendale Golf Club in Kokomo. She loved to travel with her husband and friends.
Maryanne is survived by her sons, Kyle Cain (Cheri), Kevin Cain (Tina), David Mensing (Vicki), Bradley Mensing (Jeanne); daughter Michelle “Shelly” DePoy; grandchildren Lacy Moore (Michael), Justin Partlow, Quentin Cain, Clinton Cain, Clayton Cain (Crystal), Tyler Reed, Rebecca “Becky” Kimmet (Nathan), Charles Mensing, Robert Mensing, Michael Mensing, Spencer Marshall, Michael Marshall, Joshua DePoy (Abbey), and Whitney Crum (David); great-grandchildren Viola, Dillinger, Sienna, Harper, Denver, Grayson, Brenna, Elise, Morgan, Oliver, Hayden and Kendall.
Maryanne was preceded in death by her grandparents John and Joy Lorena “Lori” Conner, parents Doris and Elbert Ballee, stepfather Elvin Murphy and her spouse Robert Mensing.
Services for Maryanne will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020, 12:00pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street, Kokomo, IN. Friends may call from 10:00am until time of service. Service will be streamed live starting at 11:55am on Ellers Mortuary Facebook Page.
Burial will immediately follow in Albright Cemetery, Pastor Kenny Cole will officiate.
Contributions of Maryanne’s behalf may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eight Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001