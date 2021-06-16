Maryann Davis, 98, of Converse, Indiana passed away on June 13, 2021. She was born on May 11, 1923 in Grant County, IN the daughter of Walter and Iota Ford (Long). She married Herbert Davis who preceded her in death.
Maryann graduated from Van Buren High School in 1941 and International Beauty College. She was a member of the Converse United Methodist Church. Maryann retired from Marion K-Mart in 1980 after thirteen years of service. She also worked at Bly's Drugstore for eighteen years. Maryann enjoyed over 61 years with her husband Herb. She enjoyed crafts, drawing, painting and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving relatives include a daughter, Sheila Rust of Indianapolis, IN; son, Denny Davis (Nancy) of Sweetser, IN; grandchildren, Jami Rust of Marion, IN; Rod Rust (Lori) of Lebanon, IN; Lori Ferguson (Chris) of Noblesville, IN; Ryan Davis of Converse, IN; five great granddaughters, Nikki Fetty; Kendra Rust; Victoria Davis; Olivia Ferguson; Isabella Davis; great grandson, Hayden Ferguson; several great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband and a sister, Louise Durkes Swan
A memorial service will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Converse Methodist Church 109 East Wabash Street, Converse, IN 46919. Burial will follow at the Converse Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Converse Methodist Church. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.