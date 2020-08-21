Maryalice (Oakes) Rogers

Maryalice Rogers, 63, Kokomo, passed away at 12:17 pm Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at her daughter’s home. She was born September 23, 1956, in Tipton, the daughter of the late William N. & Juanita (Clark) Oakes. On December 31, 1982, in Kokomo, she married Paul Rogers and he survives.
Maryalice was a 1974 graduate of Kokomo High School. She was a member of Zion Tabernacle Church and loved her church very much. Maryalice was a loving person and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her dog, Mandy.
Maryalice is survived by her children, Neva Michelle (Ed) Day Rogers, Kellie Holt, and Phillip Rogers; grandchildren, Jerred Rogers, Brionna Rogers, Arionnah Holt, and Alexander Lawson; siblings, Linda Moore, Michael Oakes, and Chrissy “My Little Sissy Poo Sam” (Dave) Earlywine.
Maryalice was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jack Eugene Rogers; siblings, Sherrie Esslinger and Steve Oakes; and brother-in-law, Fred Moore.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, August 24, 2020, at Zion Tabernacle Church, 404 W. Jefferson Street, Kokomo, with Pastor Bobby Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 12-1 pm Monday at the church. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
