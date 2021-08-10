Mary Virginia Bowers, 89, of Ft. Myers , FL passed away on August 6, 2021. She was born on December 15, 1931 in Indianapolis, IN the daughter of Wilbur and Mary Compton (Halpin). On April 18, 1953 in Indianapolis, IN, she married Gerald L. "Jerry" Bowers who preceded her in death on October 27, 1995.
Mary loved all her children, grandchildren, including her four legged ones. She was a dedicated hardworking woman. Mary cared about others and was always willing to help. She graduated from Southport High School in Indianapolis and worked at Delco Electronics for 15 years. Mary retired in 1984 and moved to Bonita Springs, FL where she continued her career as a security guard at the Ford Testing Track. In 1992 Mary helped open the first Sams Club demo department in Naples, FL where she continued her career for the next 20 years before retiring a final time in July of 2013. Mary spent the remainder of her life traveling between Kokomo and Tennessee spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be loved and missed by all as she continues her journey through the heavenly gates back to Jerry and her youngest son Timothy.
Surviving relatives include her children, Gerald W. Bowers of Bonita Springs, FL; David L. Bowers (Shirley) of Kokomo, IN; Jeffrey L. Bowers, Sr. (Kim) of Crawfordville, FL; Teresa J. Bowers of Ft. Myers, FL; surviving wife of son Timothy, Tonya Bowers of Tennessee; as well as Mary's seven grandchildren and their children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons and two sisters.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. Visitation will be 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.