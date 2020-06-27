Mary (Sturtz) Lee

Mary Lee, 56, of Walton, passed away at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at I.U. Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born May 9, 1964 in Sulfur Springs, Ohio to Russell and Pauline (Eichelberger) Sturtz. She married Rick Lee on August 18, 2004 in Young America, Indiana and he survives.
Mary graduated from Northwestern High School in 1982. She enjoyed shopping for treasurers at thrift stores and garage sales. She always would find something special to give her grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing games with her grandkids and watching her shows on TV.
Surviving family include her husband Rick Lee of Walton; her children, Seth Badger (Sara Horner), Walton; Emily Lee (Stephen Emry), Peru; and Nathan (Mallory) Lee of Walton. Her grandchildren include, Kaiden Badger, Dillon Lee, Wyatt Emry, Lilly Lee and Elaine Emry. Surviving siblings are, Michael (Kelly) Sturtz, Barbara Teynor, Susan Sturtz, Deborah (Cindy) Heil, Kathleen (Alex) Eannottie, Larry (Anita) Eichelberger, Marcia (Dave) Baker, and Kathleen (John) Dishon. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Diane Grady.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 29th at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Pastor Bill Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Walton IOOF Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 2:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home on Monday. In lieu of flowers, the family as requested donations be made to the Kokomo Rescue Mission or Lewis Cass Buddy Bags. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
