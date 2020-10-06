Mary Rose "Rosie" (Hicks) Carver

Mary Rose “Rosie” Carver, 94, of Galveston, passed away at 4:15 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born May 6, 1926 in Cass County to Walter and Mildred (Creekmore) Hicks. She married Paul E. Carver on October 13, 1950 in Forest, Indiana. Paul preceded her on death April 7th of this year.
Rosie lived in Galveston her entire life. She graduated from Galveston High School in 1944 and later went on to Beauty College in Logansport in 1947. She was a member of the Galveston First Baptist Church and a 65+ year member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Surviving family include her children, Kathy Hawkins of The Villages, FL; Ed and wife Joan Carver of Port Charlotte, FL; and Chris and wife Pat Carver of Amboy, IN. Rosie is survived by ten grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Paul.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Galveston Cemetery with Pastor Sean Cooper officiating with burial to follow. Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. Friday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Galveston First Baptist Church in her honor. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
