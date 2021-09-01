Mary Rose Reef, 80, of Cutler, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, with her family by her side at her home. She was born May 21, 1941 Howard County, the daughter of the late Darrell and Ruby (Dyer) Ryan. On May 8, 1959, she married Don Reef at Ball Hill Church, and he survives.
Mary was a 1959 graduate of Rossville High School. She was a homemaker for most of her life. Mary was a member of the Cutler Presbyterian Church, Carrol County Historical Society, Burlington Classy Lassies Home Economics Club. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, and making raspberry pies with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Don, Mary is survived by her children, Donna (Rob) Wiley, Martin (Jan) Reef, and Melinda (Gerry) Girard; grandchildren, Megan (Matt Brow) Wiley, Geena (fiancé James Heys) Girard, and Michal Girard; sisters, Gertie Rogers, and Robin (Dan) Thomas; along with several nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Charles “Chuck” Ryan.
A funeral service will be held for Mary at 1 pm Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home-Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan Rd., Burlington, with Pastor Betty Connaway officiating. Burial will follow in Ball Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family 4 pm to 7 pm Saturday evening at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in Mary’s memory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.