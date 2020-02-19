Mary R. (Stultz) Catlett

Mary R. Catlett, 76, Kokomo, passed away at 1:30 pm Friday, February 14, 2020, at her home. She was born March 15, 1943, in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Robert & Mary Louise (Clemons) Stultz.
Mary was a member of South Side Christian Church where she had served as a deacon, on the Outreach Committee, and participated in several mission trips. She was also a member of the Joy Club at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, and volunteered at the Kokomo Rescue Mission.
Mary is survived by her children, Casey (Connie) White, Arizona, Margaret Catlett, Bluffton, Indiana, Scott Jackson, Florida, and Johnny Catlett, Kokomo, along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and longtime friend and roommate, Gloria A. Vick.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Angela Catlett; and 2 brothers, Robert Devine, and Charles Robert Devine.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, February 21, 2020, at South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo, with Pastor Karen Burkley officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11-1 pm Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home to assist the family with final expenses. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
