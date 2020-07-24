Mary R. Hoback

Mary R. (Shroyer) Hoback, age 93, formerly of Windfall, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 at Century Villa Health Care in Greentown. Mary was born on August 31, 1926 in Somerset, Indiana, to Charles & Eva Shroyer. On February 2, 1947, she married Lawrence “Bud” Hoback.
Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. While Mary enjoyed making quilts and shared making stained glass pieces with Bud, her greatest joy was her granddaughters and her great-grandchildren. The world would be a better place if every child had someone like Bud and Mary in their lives who had unconditional love for each of them. We that are left have many, many memories to cherish and share and know that she is with the souls that she has missed for a very long time.
Mary is survived by her son, Greg (Ellen) Hoback, Kokomo; granddaughters, Leigh (Brian) Swartzendruber, Monticello, and Jennifer (Randy) Degan, Avon.; great-grandchildren, Katherine Swartzendruber, Indianapolis, Luke Swartzendruber, Monticello, and Wyatt Degan, Avon; and one brother, Wayne Shroyer, Ocala, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence “Bud”; daughter, Marjorie; one sister and four brothers.
There are no words to adequately thank the staff of Century Villa for the loving care they provided Mary over these past years and especially these last four VERY difficult months.
Private graveside services will be held in Mississinewa Cemetery in Wabash County with Pastor Dave Stout officiating. Hasler & Stout Funeral Home in Greentown has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
To send flowers to Mary's family, please visit our floral store.