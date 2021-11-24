Mary “Molly” Catherine (Mattingly) Collins, 58 of Tipton died November 18, 2021 in Indianapolis. She was born in Quebec, Canada on December 30, 1962 to Daniel J. and Mary “Tommie” A. (Mason) Mattingly. Molly married Charles “Rick” Collins on April 20, 1987. He preceded her in death on February 6, 2016.
Molly was a 1981 graduate of Tipton High School and completed her certification as a nursing assistant utilizing her talents as a CNA with Miller’s Merry Manor. She loved animals and was known to many as a crazy cat lady. When she was not rescuing animals she was aiding the elderly. She often assisted and accompanied many people through difficult times, even aiding her mother Tommie during her final days. Those she met fell in love with her personality and spirit.
Survivors include her father, Dan, daughters April D. Morgan and husband Ryan of Camby, Indiana, Crystal M. Green and husband Joseph of Noblesville, a son Sean Smith and wife Elizabeth of Seattle, Washington. Molly’s siblings include Mark Mattingly and wife Rhonda of Cutler, Matthew Mattingly and wife Beth of Goldsmith, Joe Mattingly and wife Tina of Gardnerville, NV and John Mattingly of Indianapolis. Molly’s grandchildren are Joshua Bertram, Michelle Green, Averi Morgan, Ellie Green, Hunter Smith, Charlie Smith and Briella Morgan.
Molly was preceded in death by her mother, Tommie.
A memorial mass will be conducted on Tuesday, November 23, at 5:00 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 340 Mill Street, Tipton, with Rev. Dennis Goth presiding. The family will receive friends at the church from 4:00 p.m.. until mass time.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to the Tipton County Humane Society, P.O. Box 237, Tipton, Indiana, 46072.
Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to assist the Collins Mattingly family during their time of need.