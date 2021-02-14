Mary "Marie" Miller, 97, went to be with her Heavenly Father on February 12, 2021 at her residence. She was born on August 30, 1923 to the late Benjamin and Gertrude (Love) Waltz in Miami County. She graduated from Clay Township High School in 1941.
Following high school, she traveled to Pennsylvania and West Virginia, working in ship yards as a welder during World War II and is a member of the American Rosie The Riveter Association. She married Dan O. Miller and together they had three children, Carey, Karen, and Curtis. She retired from the Howard County Recorder's Office.
Marie loved traveling, tending to her garden, bowling, and watching the Indiana Pacers. She was very involved with her grandkids' sports activities. She loved motorcycles, learning to ride in her 20s while living in Pennsylvania. Even into her later years, she loved riding on her son Curt's Harley. Marie spent a lot of time canning and preserving fruits and vegetables, passing on this tradition to her kids and grandkids.
Marie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her two brothers, Harold Hedrick and Vernon Waltz.
She is survived by her three children, Carey Miller (Teresa), Karen Klein (Bryan), and Curtis Miller; nine grandchildren, Corey Miller, Lindy Hunt, Lynelle Mellady (Casey), Leah Burkhart (JB), Paul Fisher (Samantha), Casey Miller (Dawn), Josiah Miller, Zachary Miller (Jennifer), and Alexis Miller; 29 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Services for Marie will be held at 11am on Wednesday, February 17 at Miami-Howard Mennonite Church, 3976 E 1400 S, Kokomo, IN. Visitation will be from 9:30-11am. Pastor Lee Miller will officiate. Marie will be laid to rest at Galveston Cemetery.