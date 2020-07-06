Mary Lynn Weeks (Webster) (Wright) also known as Sweet Pickles passed on June 27, 2020. She was a very giving person of her time and helped anyone anyway she could. With a smile and a joke ready for any occasion, she made those around her laugh and feel great about themselves. She had love of art, especially in cartoons and Thomas Kincaid. The drawings she would make on envelopes and postcards will be missed by the family. She was preceded in death by both her parents Arliss D. Webster and Mary F. Martin (Pugh, Webster, Brantley) and best friend Jeffery Weeks. She is survived by two children Stacy Maxwell (Wright) and Joseph Wright Jr., three grandchildren David L Riley III, Leslie R Riley, and Amber Maxwell. Also one brother James D Webster and one sister Reginna A Haworth. Along with many cousins and nieces. Her smile and laughter will be sadly missed. 4-17-1956 to 6-27-2020.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Mary at The Pathway of Hope Church July 11, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, 2700 South Park Road, Kokomo, Indiana.