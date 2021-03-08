Mary Louise Maddox, 100, passed away at 11:30 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at her home. She was born September 1, 1920 in Bunker Hill, IN to Keith and Maye (Baber) Bussard. She married Thomas E. “Gene” Maddox Sr. in 1973 who preceded her in death on November 2, 2006.
Mary worked in hospitality at Holiday Inn, which later became Susse Chalet Motor Lodge, in Kokomo. She enjoyed many crafts, sewing, and crochet. She also made ornaments and decorations for Christmas.
Mary is survived by a sister, Rose Marie Loy; 15 nieces and nephews; 24 great nieces and nephews; as well as 32 great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a sister, Betty Zook.
Private services will be held at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greentown. Messages of condolence may be left at www.hasler-stout.com.
