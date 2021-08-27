Mary Louise Friend, 86, Forest, passed away at 8:55 am, Wednesday, August 25, 2021, in her home surrounded by family. She was born in Forest on July 6, 1935, to the late Benjiman Harrison and Beulah Lorea (Shaw) Friend.
Mary was a 1955 graduate of Forest High School and attended Ball State. She worked for Central Bank in Russiaville and retired after 25 years of service. Mary was a member of Union Baptist Church in Forest. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, going to auctions, and overseeing her farm.
Mary is survived by her brother, Sam (Jami) Friend, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjiman and Beulah; and a brother, Harris James “Bud” Friend
A service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday August 31, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Billy Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Bunnell Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4 pm to 7 pm on Monday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Mary’s name to the Union Baptist Church in Forest or the Myanmar Hope Christian Mission Farm Project. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.