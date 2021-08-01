Mary Lou (Miller) Beckner

Mary Lou Beckner, 85, Burlington, passed away 3:20 pm Friday July 30, 2021, at Northwoods Village in Kokomo. She was born October 18, 1935, in Burlington, the daughter of the late Claude and Bertha (Wiles) Miller.
Mary was a 1955 graduate of Burlington High School. She retired from Delco Electronics after 31 years of service in production. She was a member of UAW #292, enjoyed fishing, and creating oil paintings. Mary loved playing Bingo, going to the casino, listening to country music, and traveling.
Mary is survived by her son, Brian Beckner, Sharpsville; sister, Shirley Graham, Kokomo; brother, Donald Miller, Kokomo; grandchildren, Zachary Beckner, Brittney (Jake) Shepherd, Greentown; great-grandchild, Cooper Shepherd, Greentown; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Bertha Miller; brothers, Leroy Miller, Bill Miller, Glen Miller, Jim Miller; sisters, Doris Miller, Bonnie Mills, Dorothy Wilson.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3 pm to 5 pm Thursday August 5, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home – Burlington Chapel, 44 Michigan Street, Burlington, IN 46915. Funeral service will be held at 5 pm on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Burlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to the Kokomo Rescue Mission, 321 West Mulberry Street, Kokomo IN 46901. Messages of condolence may be left online at stoutandson.com.
