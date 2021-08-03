Mary Lou Irwin, 84, Kokomo, passed away at 2:50 pm, Saturday July 31, 2021, at Century Villa Health Care in Greentown. Mary was born November 2, 1936, in Kokomo, to Jesse and Margaret (Stevens) Newcom.
Mary attended Northwestern High School. As a young military wife and mother of young boys, she traveled the world for many years. After settling in Kokomo, she worked at St Joseph Hospital and Delco Electronics, retiring in 1999. She loved watching basketball, especially the Purdue Boilermakers. She enjoyed going to casino’s and attending sprint car races. She especially loved her four sons and their families.
Mary is survived by her sons, Jimmy (Chris) Irwin, Ronnie (Karen) Irwin, Bobby (Monica) Irwin, and Jeff Irwin; grandchildren, Holly Irwin MD, Brady (Jessica) Irwin, Benjamin (Chelsie) Irwin, Karly (Wes) Guy, Tiffany (Jacob) Barnes, Brianne (Brian) Dale, Avery Irwin, Aliyah Irwin, and Naomi Irwin; great grandchildren, Raegan & Ryland Barnes, Brinna & Brody Dale, Charlee Irwin, Taylor Pate, Brenley Shafer, and Roland Irwin; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and 6 siblings, Eileen Beahrs, Jesse Earl Newcom Jr., Barbara Indrutz, Patricia Baker, Jerry Newcom, & Billy Newcom; daughter-in-law Tanya; and special friend, Bob Peele.
Visitation will be from 10 am to noon, Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd, Kokomo. The funeral service will directly follow visitation at noon with Pastor Charlie Riley officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden in Kokomo. The family would like to thank the employees of Century Fields, Century Villa, and Haven Home Health for their dedication and compassion in caring for Mary. Contributions may be made to Bona Vista or a charity of the donor’s choice. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com
