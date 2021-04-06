Mary Lou Farrer, 91, Greentown, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Community Howard Regional Hospital at 4:26 p.m. She was born January 15, 1930, in Summitville, Indiana, to Floyd Tyner and Marguerite Olive (VanNess) Hamilton. On August 26, 1950, she married Charles “Bill” Farrer, in Summitville, at First Christian Church, and he preceded her in death on May 4, 2019.
Mary Lou graduated from Summitville High School and Indiana Business College. She was a homemaker and a member of Extension Homemakers, joining in 1952, and was a member for 69 years. Mary Lou was a member of Southside Christian Church and a member of the singing group, Choraliers.
She is survived by daughter, Myra Ellis (Eric); grandchildren, Jason (Leah) Shearer, Megan (Andrea) Dockerty, and Christy Ellis; eight great-grandchildren, Shelby Ellis, Jason N. Shearer, Britney Ellis, Abbie Shearer, Courtney Ellis, Devin Dockerty, Braden Ellis, and Katie Shearer; sister, Jean Bramel; as well as many loved extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Marguerite Hamilton; husband, Charles William “Bill” Farrer; son, Brian Dale Farrer; sister, Betty Miller; and brothers, Howard Hamilton and Harold Hamilton.
Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, April 7, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St. Greentown. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. also at the funeral home with Pastor Karen Burkley officiating. Burial will follow the service in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greentown.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions may be made to Southside Christian Church. Masks are required for the visitation and funeral service. Online condolences may be made at www.hasler-stout.com.
